FLORENCE, S.C. — Frank Willis, Darlington County Economic Development Partnership executive director, told his board of directors Wednesday that Darlington County had one of its best years ever in 2019.
Willis said the county is on the road to another good year in 2020.
The Darlington County Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors met at the SiMT Building on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus for its first meeting of 2020. The January meeting was postponed.
Willis said most activity in Darlington County last year was in existing industry. He mentioned two prospects that could mean millions of dollars in investment in the county if they come to fruition.
“Our focus is on letting people know what is available and what we have to offer,” Willis said.
He said the student population at Florence-Darlington Technical College is down. He said not as many young people are going to school but instead are going to work in this growing economy.
Board member Lewis Brown said he would like to see another small company like Anderson Brass, which employs about 100 people, come to Darlington County.
The Workforce and Education Committee discussion centered on the partnership between the Darlington County School District Key to Career Internship program and business and industry.
Member Danny Hogge spoke about the recent Key to Career Spring Signing Day in which about 20 business and industries participated.
Darlington County School District’s Institute of Technology partners with local businesses and industries to offer students paid internships and apprenticeships. The program allows students to earn course credit for work-based learning.
Hogge said he has three high school students working within Hogge Precision Parts Co. Inc. in Hartsville.
Hogge said he hears people say all the time that they had no idea about this program. He said the word needs to get out.
He said Quinetta Buterbaugh, business engagement coordinator, spearheads the program from the school’s side. Having a contact person, he said, makes it easier for industries to get involved.
Jim Ivey, of Dedicated Community Bank, commented on the program. He said the program is a service to the community, but he can already tell it is going to help business and industry more.
Several members of the group praised the job Buterbaugh is doing with the program but said they need to help spread the word to other businesses and industries about the program.
The group also discussed the 2020 U.S. Census.
Willis said it is in the county’s best interest to support the census.
“We have a vested interest,” he said.
The group discussed how the results of the census determines new services and funding that can affect the community into the next decade since it is only taken every 10 years. Its data will be used to determine many things like where new schools, roads and services are needed as well as determine federal funding for programs such as Head Start, block grants and more.
The mission of the Economic Development Partnership is to strengthen Darlington County’s economy by attracting new business and industry and helping existing businesses grow and expand. It recruits industry to invest and create jobs within the county.
The partnership also provides existing industry expansion and assistance, infrastructure support, workforce training and incentives.
