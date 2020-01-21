FLORENCE, S.C. – Craig S. Butler has joined the commercial division of Florence/Darlington-based brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Burt Jordan Realtors.
Butler has more than 25 years of experience in business administration, successfully applying his leadership in the management of multiple industries, including retail management (Reeds Jewelers); health care as a director (McLeod Health), financial services as an officer and executive (FirstBank of Tennessee) and in commercial multi-family management/ownership (Bow Properties LLC).
“Craig’s service commitment to our customers and the community, while balancing the needs of business with the individuals involved, is unmatched,” said Burt Jordan, the broker/owner of Burt Jordan Realtors. “We are pleased to have Craig join our firm.”
In 2007, he and his wife/partner, Denise Butler, founded BOW Properties LLC in West Tennessee (commercial multi-family apartments and townhouses) with the purchase, management and recent sale of a community award-winning business model and properties.
The Butlers are in the planning stages for reinvestment in the Pee Dee and have returned to make the Pee Dee home as their permanent residence.
While maintaining his career, he has been a longstanding volunteer in leadership positions on South Carolina and Tennessee workforce development boards to include local and Tennessee state boards.
