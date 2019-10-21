COLUMBIA, S.C. – CareSouth Carolina’s Tim Walters was named The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient by the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association (SCPHCA) at its 36th Annual Conference and Board Governance Retreat.
CareSouth Carolina’s Denise Ellis was named The HR Professional of the Year at the same event.
Walters is the chief financial officer for CareSouth Carolina.
Ellis is CareSouth’s chief personnel officer.
Walters received his award for his faithfulness and dedication to the community health center movement.
“I was totally shocked,” Walters said. “It was completely unexpected. Lathran J. Woodard, CEO of the SCPHCA, presented the award. When Woodard started giving the biography of the recipient and I realized it was me, I was completely speechless.”
Walters began his journey working in community health centers in 1978. He served as the CEO at Sandhills Medical Foundation in McBee for 16 years, helping start the organization, before making the decision to come to CareSouth Carolina in 1994 as the CFO.
“The focus has always been about helping people,” Walters said. “Coming out of Francis Marion College, I prayed that God would guide me because I wanted to do His purpose and it was His will for me to be in Community Health Centers. It’s been a blessing to serve people that may not be able to have access to care otherwise for these past 41 years.”
Ellis received here award for her loyalty, dedication and commitment to the organization and to the state of South Carolina as a Human Resources (HR) professional.
“I was humbled,” Ellis said. “The HR department is one that often times goes unnoticed. It’s not common for people in this profession to get much recognition, and of all the great professionals in HR around the state, I was the one being recognized. It was a truly humbling experience.”
Ellis grew up wanting to be a journalist but after getting married, she moved to Charlotte to help her husband with a family-owned textile company. She stayed in the textile business, working as an international logistics manager for a company that was expanding in North America. As part of the job, she was counted upon to handle HR duties.
“I had no experience in HR, but it was part of the duties of the job,” Ellis said. “So, I learned and I enjoyed it.”
Her husband’s business closed in 2003 and the two made the decision to move home to Florence. She joined McLeod Health as an HR assistant.
What happened next, Ellis said, was life-changing.
“I stumbled upon CareSouth’s website in 2006,” Ellis said. “I was doing research and had no clue CareSouth even existed. I wasn’t even looking for a job, but I saw an opening for an HR recruiter. I decided to apply and I got a call seven minutes later.”
On March 26, 2006, Ellis started her career at CareSouth Carolina as an HR Recruiter. She held different positions, including HR Trainer, HR Recruiter & Trainer, HR Office Manager and moved into her current role in 2015.
The South Carolina Primary Health Care Association (SCPHCA) is the unifying organization for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in South Carolina. Established in 1979 and representing 23 CHCs across the state (to include the SC Agriculture Worker Program), the SCPHCA has been working to increase the availability of quality health care to low-income, uninsured, isolated, vulnerable, and special need populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.