Burris and Pressley opens office in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Burris and Pressley Realty celebrated the opening of its Florence office at 155 N. Dargan St. and its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting Thursday. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.
Damian Burris and Cody Pressley are owners of the brokerage company. The two joined forces in February in Columbia. The Florence office opened Nov. 1. Burris is broker in charge.
Burris and Pressley specializes in residential and commercial real estate and serves South Carolina in new home sales, resales and construction, property investments and property management.
“We are glad to be a part of a vibrant downtown,” Pressley said.
“Florence is growing,” Burris said. “I love what downtown is doing. We wanted to drop our roots here.”
There will be four agents at the Florence office. Burris said he will be in Florence every Wednesday and Thursday.
He said they have been working with clients in the Florence area for a while and saw a need to offer “elite service” in the area.
“We are unconventional with tradition,” Burris said.
He said they try to appeal to the millennials who are now purchasing homes.
“We cater to the customer,” he said. “We care about how our customers approach homebuying.”
Both men are from the Pee Dee. Burris is originally from Marlboro County, and Pressley is from Mullins.
Burris is a retired police officer, who worked in homicide and narcotics for 12 years. He retired from the Camden Police Department in 2016. He is married to Valerie Moore Burris and lives in Kershaw County.
Burris said they founded the company on their faith.
“We attribute our success to God,” he said.
Pressley is married to Avarie Pressley and has four children. He is retired military, having served eight years in the Army. He is a member of the Richland County Zoning Board in Columbia.
“We are one of the largest independent minority real estate companies in the state of South Carolina,” Burris said.
“We look forward to serving the community and want to educate students about literacy, real estate and being business owners,” Pressley said.
They both travel the country speaking on national platforms.
Burris said they are looking forward to becoming more involved in the community and with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
“We want to help build the city of Florence, not just houses,” he said.
They both agreed it was important to them to locate their business in the thriving downtown.
