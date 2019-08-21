FLORENCE, S.C. — Duke Energy line workers sacrificed hot dogs Wednesday to show how dangerous a live power line can be for the unwary.
The demonstration was part of Duke Energy's annual storm school, held at Howe Springs Fire Rescue's headquarters station. About 100 first responders attended.
The school brings together representatives with Duke Energy and emergency workers to go over how they can better work together after storms, such as hurricanes Matthew and Michael, as well as in their encounters on a near daily basis.
This year the storm school also featured a live-line demonstration put on by a crew of the utility's line workers who used a trailer specifically designed for such demonstrations.
"We have great community partners so we invited emergency responder personnel as well as local elected officials to come and learn how Duke Energy goes about preparing for storms and how we restore power after a storm," said Mindy Taylor with Duke Energy.
"You never can predict what a storm does, and that's evidenced by the amount of rain that Hurricane Michael had last fall," Taylor said. "The full-time meteorologist employed by Duke Energy are very good at what they do and we rely on them day in and day out not only to give us information about storms but also how it impacts our generating facilities as well."
Taylor said if county officials understand the process the utility uses to go about restoring power after a natural disaster they'll be better able to explain it to their constituents.
The live line demonstration, Taylor said, was to help reinforce the safety message that Duke Energy spreads on a daily basis.
"Safety is utmost in our minds. It's one thing to talk about safety and it's one thing to see a visual," Taylor said.
The demonstrations showed what challenges firefighters might face pulling electric meters at structure fires as well as how things could go wrong with live lines and the consequences of such bad encounters.
Several hot dogs —analogs for human flesh — were sacrificed as part of the demonstrations.
"Just one wrong step and you can be injured or killed," said Sam Brockington, coordinator for Florence County's emergency services. "There is no way to assume the line is not active or energized."
"We just need to be ever mindful that something you can't see can kill you," said Brockington, a former fire chief.
Firefighters must be constantly aware of electricity as they move aluminum ladders around a fire scene and spray water close to live wires, Brockington said.
"We're always concerned about whether the power is still on in the house when you wonder around in the ceilings," Brockington said.
"We want our customers, anytime they see a downed power line, to call Duke Energy and assume it is energized," Taylor said.