FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s time to get jumping at Florence’s newest entertainment attraction, Defy Florence.
The extreme air park provides guests with activities such as an open jump grid, a slack line, a ninja course and a zip line.
“We’ve had lots of people coming through,” said Angelo Castronova, the Defy Florence general manager. “I think the biggest thing for me that is really cool is putting a lot of work into opening this place and then seeing people actually enjoying it and having a good time.”
Castronova said the park aims to give kids a physical activity that gets them away from screen time. He also said he wants the park to be a place for people to bond with family and friends.
“This is probably the most important thing that we do is get people away from screens to really experience things,” Castronova said.
The park, which opened Aug. 30, is at 500 Second Loop Road.
Lindsay Haselden, a Florence resident, brought her two sons to Defy Florence for the first time recently. Haselden said it was their first time ever visiting a trampoline park because in the past the closest one was an hour drive away.
“The kids have loved it,” Haselden said. “It’s great to have something active to do in Florence, especially when it is so hot outside. This is a great place to take the kids to burn some energy on the weekends.”
Visitors can either sign up for a day pass to jump for 60 minutes, 90 minutes or 120 minutes. The park also offers flight club membership, or a monthly membership that allows visitors to jump two hours every day.
On Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight, the park is only open to people who are 15 years of age and older. Prior to jumping visitors must sign a release form.
Originally, the park was supposed to open during the first quarter of 2019.
Castronova said the park was originally being opened by Planet 3 Extreme Air Park, but Circus Tricks bought the company in an acquisition, which delayed the park’s opening.
For more information or to book a jumping pass, visit www.defy.com.
