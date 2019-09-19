LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Rural Strong Expo is scheduled for Tuesday at the Continuum in Lake City.
The expo, sponsored by the Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the South Carolina Small Business Development Council and the Francis Marion University Kelley Center for Economic Development, will feature tips from the federal and state government about resources available for small businesses and farmers, a panel of business owners and farmers discussing best practices and opportunities to network.
The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Continuum, at 208 W. Main St. in Lake City.
