FLORENCE, S.C. – Mercy Medicine Free Clinic celebrated its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning and held an open house throughout the afternoon.
Chamber ambassadors, friends, clients and staff participated in the event.
Angela Robinson, healthy options program coordinator at Mercy Medicine, said they wanted to commemorate their 25-year anniversary, which is in October, and celebrate their chamber status while acquainting the community with their services.
“We want to get the word out that we are open for services and here for the community,” Robinson said.
“Mercy Medicine Free Clinic believes that in supporting the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, the clinic benefits from its large network of corporate and nonprofit members,” said Wayne Jackson, executive director. “The chamber supports Mercy by always being willing to publicize our public relations and fundraising events and by offering various educational and networking opportunities for Mercy and its employees and volunteers.
“Also, the chamber officers are always willing to offer tangible advice on ‘how to get the word out’ and best ways to integrate into Florence’s corporate community. It is a great organization that strives to help our community grow economically and socially, and Mercy is proud to be a member.”
Robinson said Mercy Medicine is a nonprofit medical and dental clinic that serves the homeless and uninsured.
‘Unknown to many is that the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic does a very substantial amount of basic dentistry services for its clients,” Jackson said. “Mercy’s geographic focus for medical care is Florence and Williamsburg counties and several other counties in the Pee Dee area for dental pain or infection cases.”
The clinic operates without any funds from patients, insurance or federal programs.
“Mercy Medicine Free Clinic is funded solely by generous donations from individuals and local corporations and from various local and state grants such as the United Way of Florence County, the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Foundation, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Department,” Jackson said. “The clinic also receives hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in in-kind services and cash support from the two large health care systems in Florence-McLeod Health and MUSC-Florence.
“Mercy does not receive any funding from private health insurance reimbursement nor from any of the federal government’s health care funding programs. Most important is that Mercy never asks or accepts any payment from any patient regardless of the quantity or complexity of the services rendered.
“Mercy first and foremost is a Christ-based organization and accepts patients in the age range of 18-64 that must meet certain income thresholds and not have or qualify for any other health insurance to include Medicaid.”
Mercy Medicine has planned a 25th anniversary gala for Oct. 17. The gala is a major fundraiser for Mercy Medicine. It will be held in the Waters Building in downtown Florence.
Tickets are $75 each. Various sponsorship levels are available from $500 to $10,000.
There will be music, food and fun for a good cause.
For more information, contact Mercy Medicine Free Clinic at 843-667-9947.