DARLINGTON, S.C. — Health and civic leaders gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon for MUSC Health–Primary Care – Darlington at 301 Pearl St.
"This is huge. This is MUSC," said Harriet Hobbs, president of the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce. "This is probably one of the biggest things that's happened to Darlington since NASCAR. To have Dr. (David M.) Sherwin here. He is young. He is energetic. He is vital to this community."
"We have doctors and we have good doctors, but MUSC, that brings a whole other level of medical care to this community, which is needed," Hobbs said.
"It's been a team effort recruiting Dr. Sherwin to this community and opening this fine practice here at MUSC Health – Primary Care – Darlington," said Kyle Baxter, chief operating officer of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
"The weather is beautiful and the people around this community have been just so welcoming, Sherwin said.
Sherwin graduated from medical school in the Dutch Caribbean and is a native of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada — across the river from Detroit on Lake Huron.
He completed his residency at Eastern Main Medical Center, a rural hospital that focuses on family medicine, he said.
Sherwin is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 843-413-6891.
