FLORENCE, S.C. – Whether it is extra storage space, a small cabin or pool house, garage or a “she” shed that you need, Jody Martin, owner of the new Graceland Portable Buildings of the Pee Dee, can provide.
Martin opened the Graceland dealership in Florence in September at 2325 S. Irby Street.
He said Graceland had been looking for a dealer in this area for some time. He had purchased one and knew the quality of the buildings, he said.
“I have been very much involved in the agriculture community my whole life,” Martin said. “I am excited about being back in the area and being able to help people in my home community.”
He said now he is serving the community in a totally different way.
“I want to be of service and a blessing to other people,” he said. “I like to find out what people’s needs are and fill them. It could be a place to store the lawnmower or a cabin on the creek.”
He said his goal is to educate people on what Graceland has to offer, whether it is outright ownership or rent to own.
“Our objective is to sell people a good-quality product,” he said.
Martin said the primary reason for purchasing portable buildings is for extra storage space.
Martin said he has more than 50 models on site. The buildings are built in McCall to the company’s specification. He said the buildings can be custom designed in shape, size, color, roofing and trim.
Most, he said, are delivered pre-built. He said the company has a team that delivers the buildings and sets them up at no extra charge. Some people have space limitations, he said, and the buildings can be constructed on site.
He said there is a wide range of sizes from 8 by 12 to 12 by 40 with a wide range of pricing.
Graceland buildings are built with pressure-treated material for long-term stability, Martin said.
“They can sustain 150-miles-per-hour wind,” he said.
Martin said the business is almost recession proof because people are always needing additional storage space.
Martin was raised on a large farm near Lake City, just a few miles from Florence County.
He said he has been in agri-business most of his life. He is executive director of the annual South Carolina AgriBiz and Farm Expo and former director of the Pee Dee Food Hub.
He is married to Cindy, a teacher. They have two sons, a student at The Citadel and a son in the insurance business.
Graceland hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment at other times.
