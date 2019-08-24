COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture has recognized three men for their longtime support of South Carolina’s agriculture industry.
The 12th annual Advocates of the Year Recognition Reception was held on Aug. 8, at the Phillips Market Center at the South Carolina State Farmers Market in West Columbia.
Marion Swink and Henry Swink, who own McCall Farms in Effingham, were honored for their commitment to their community and support of South Carolina farmers. Since its founding in 1838, their company has grown from a family farm into one of the premier packing and canning companies in the nation, with more than 1,000 employees and such brands as Glory Foods, Veg-All, Margaret Holmes, Bruce’s Yams, and Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts.
In the public sector, the Advocates for Agriculture honored Sen. Paul Campbell of Goose Creek. He recently became chair of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. A senator since 2007, Sen. Campbell is committed to supporting agribusiness in South Carolina.
“South Carolina’s agriculture industry needs friends and champions, and these men are some of the best we have,” said S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, who serves as an advisor to the Advocates for Agriculture board. “It’s a privilege to celebrate their commitment and hard work.”
The Swinks and Campbell have always exhibited strong support for South Carolina agribusiness, and their continued advocacy for our industry is extremely valuable, said Ronnie Summers, president of Advocates for Agriculture.
“This is a well-deserved honor for these industry advocates,” Summs said.