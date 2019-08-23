FLORENCE, S.C. – Beth Gleason, a staff nurse in the trauma surgical care unit (TSCU), recently was named the August DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Gleason, the 20th recipient of the DAISY Award, was nominated by a patient’s sister for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
On the nomination form, the patient’s sister wrote, “My sister came into the unit after having a tumor removed. Beth was with us on night shift for the entire stay in the unit. She was a godsend to us all. She was positive and encouraging, and she had a calming effect on my sister when the anxiety was high.
“I stayed in the room, and when I heard my sister make a move and looked up, Beth was already there. The second day she came in with a warm wash cloth and a comb and gently dabbed and combed the blood from her hair. She then took the beanie cap and tied a bow in the top to give her style.
“When Beth’s shift was over, she told my sister that if she was moved to another room when she returned, she would find her. Beth probably will never know how she made us feel when she walked in to see my sister just as she promised!
“My sister and I have been on this cancer journey for three years with many wonderful nurses, but this beautiful young lady and her care and kindness will never be forgotten. She is the best of the best!”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.