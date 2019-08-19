FLORENCE , S.C.– Donna Isgett has been promoted to chief operating officer of McLeod Health.
She will report to President and Chief executive officer Rob Colones and have oversight of administrators at all seven hospitals in the McLeod Health system, which serves 18 counties, from the Midlands of South Carolina to the coast.
Isgett will continue to support administration of McLeod Physician Associates.
Isgett replaces Ron Boring, who recently retired from McLeod. Isgett’s appointment follows a national search that attracted 100 external and internal applicants.
Isgett has worked at McLeod since 1997, most recently serving as corporate senior vice president of quality and safety as well as McLeod Physician Associates.
“I’ve witnessed Donna Isgett working closely with our physicians and employees to shape a culture focused on patient safety and on clinical excellence that garners national recognition,” Colones said in a news release. “Donna has been courted to lead national organizations, and it was clear, when we reviewed the other applicants, that she has the demonstrated experience and a knowledge of the McLeod Mission, Vision and Values to step into the role on Day 1.”
Her focus will be on fostering a culture of system thinking to benefit patients, physician and staff engagement and the pursuit of clinical and service excellence throughout McLeod Health.
“I look forward to this new challenge, as we all work to keep improving healthcare in the many communities we serve,” Isgett said. “Although I’ve been at McLeod for many years, health care is a constantly changing environment. To gain fresh insights, I want to spend my first 90 days at all seven hospitals, listening and learning on all shifts and to as many physicians and employees as possible.”
Isgett’s role will move to physician leadership, under the direction of McLeod Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dale Lusk. He is responsible for leading development and execution of clinical integration activities, driving physician alignment and engagement. He will assume oversight of leaders in the divisions of clinical effectiveness, service excellence, operational effectiveness, corporate quality and risk management, clinical outcomes, epidemiology, medical staff credentials and case management.
Ken Beasley, a member of the McLeod team since 2017, has been appointed to lead operations of McLeod Physician Associates as senior vice president. He will report to Isgett and serve with Dr. Richard Alexander, Chief Medical Officer of McLeod Physician Associates. Beasley has decades of experience in leadership development, with physician leadership responsibilities at Palmetto Health, Tenet and Providence before joining McLeod.
A native of Atlanta, Isgett received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Georgia State University and her Master’s Degree in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She spent the majority of her clinical career as an emergency flight nurse. She also completed a Master of Business Administration at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.