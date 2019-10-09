FLORENCE, S.C. – The WORx CBD and More celebrated its opening and joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. Chamber ambassadors joined owner/operator Chris Page in the celebration.
The WORx CBD and More opened the first of October at 1749 S. Irby St. in Florence.
“We can help with anything CBD related,” Page said. “We are a passion-driven CBD company.”
He said he has been using and researching CBD since 2016.
“We are here to help others,” he said.
Page said he offers a half to a dozen selected brands.
“We are trying to cover all the bases,” he said.
CBD is one of the cannabinoids found in hemp.
There are many uses for CBD, Page said. He said some of the ways it may help include Alzheimer’s, obesity, diabetes, motion sickness, stress, sleep disorders, epilepsy/seizures, migraines and a host of other ailments.
Treating pain due to inflammation, depression, and anxiety is the most common use for CBD, Page said.
“It works to relax the central nervous system,” he said.
Page said he invites everyone to come by and learn more about CBD. He suggests that people visit more than one CBD store and then come by to see him.
“We’d love to be the last stop,” he said.
Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Page said he is always there.
