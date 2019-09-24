LAKE CITY, S.C. – Farmers received a firsthand account of trends in the Palmetto State’s agricultural industry Tuesday morning.
Jack Shuler, director of agribusiness development at the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, gave the keynote address to those attending the Small Business and Farmers Rural Strong Expo at the Continuum in Lake City. The expo was sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture, United States Small Business Administration, the South Carolina Small Business Development Council, and the Francis Marion University Kelley Center for Economic Development.
Shuler said if the state takes advantage of the economic trends, it can grow the agribusiness industry to $80 billion by 2035.
Currently, he said the state’s agricultural industry was around $42 billion — with plans to make $50 billion by 2020 — with 50% of that coming from forestry operations and 50% coming from agriculture. Around 48% of the $21 billion being generated by agriculture is generated by poultry.
“So between poultry and forestry that’s 75% of the impact in South Carolina as far as the $42 billion goes,” Shuler said.
The other 25% percent was row crops, grow crops, and livestock.
The equine industry — the areas around Camden and Aiken are big areas for horse farms, so much so that one high school in Aiken County is nicknamed the Thoroughbreds — was not included in the study Shuler cited. Estimates place this as a $2 billion per year industry in the Palmetto State.
Although not counted as a trend, the first thing Shuler mentioned was population growth. The numbers he spoke of indicated the state would have a population of around 12 million by 2035.
“We’re going to have a lot more mouths to feed,” he said.
That population growth is occurring in traditionally rural areas as those living in cities seek affordable accommodations.
“We have to be prepared for that,” Shuler said. “I’m pretty sure that those people that are locating in the rural areas are not going to farm. They don’t want to stay in farming and they don’t want to work on a farm. We’ve got to find ways to work with this group of people.”
An opportunity he mentioned was making use of the technical skills of the people locating into the rural areas. He mentioned robotics specifically because machines are already being used to pick strawberries and weed around crops in California. Shuler also emphasized the need to train agriculture workers in the technical schools.
The second trend, Shuler said, was health and diet. The number of diseases and the expense to treat those diseases, he said, are driving the need for Americans to exercise more and improve their diets.
“I bet somebody in this room knows somebody that they’re making their own baby food themselves rather than buy it,” Shuler said. “So that’s the kind of thing that’s changing.”
He also mentioned the rise of plant-based meat substitutes.
“There’s enough of it going on that I don’t think it’s a fad,” Shuler said. “I think it’s here to stay.”
This trend, he added, suggests that farmers need to look at changing some of their row crops like cotton, soybeans, wheat and peanuts to grow crops like tomatoes, lettuce, green beans, carrots, herbs, and spices.
Another trend he mentioned was the potential lack of availability of water for people and crops.
An opportunity Shuler mentioned was greenhouses.
“The opportunity for us is where we are on the map,” he added. “Think about where we are in the United States. We are midway — literally midway — between New York and Miami.
Both of these cities are connected by Interstate 95 which runs through Florence County.
“We like to say that all roads run to or though South Carolina,” Shuler said. “We have great logistics operations. We can get a product anywhere it needs to go.”
