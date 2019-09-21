FLORENCE, S.C. – A subdivision could be getting an addition and a commercial development could be coming to the intersection of East Palmetto Street and Freedom Boulevard.
At its meeting Thursday, the Florence County Council declared as introduced the first reading of Ordinance No. 5-2019/20 to rezone 116 acres near the intersection of East Palmetto Street and Freedom Boulevard from unzoned to a planned development district.
The properties to be zoned have tax map numbers 00241-01-009, 00241-01-054, 00241-01-055, and 00241-01-056. They are owned by Palmetto Properties of Conway LLC. Shawn Godwin, listed as an applicant along with the company in the paperwork provided to the council, is listed as president of a Palmetto Corporation that specializes in site development according to a Google search.
If a person is headed east along U.S. 76, East Palmetto Street, toward Francis Marion University and Marion County, the properties that border East Palmetto Street are on the right. Some of the properties are also on the left if a person is headed south on U.S. 301, Freedom Boulevard, toward the Pamplico Highway and Effingham.
Godwin and the company have requested to develop 150 new residential lots and six new commercial lots, according to the paperwork provided to the council.
The new development would be zoned around but would not include an existing subdivision called Sandstone Plaza and Subdivision. There is a Wendy’s and an adjacent parcel at the corner of East Palmetto Street and Freedom Boulevard, Booty Brothers located at the corner of Quartz Lane and East Palmetto Street, and a Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms office on Quartz Lane that will not be zoned or affected by the ordinance.
The matter of rezoning was before the county’s planning commission on Aug. 27. The commission voted to approve the rezoning 7-0 at that meeting.
A second reading of the ordinance before the county council will likely be held at the council’s October meeting which is scheduled for 9 a.m., Oct. 17, in Room 803 of the County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. A third reading and final approval would likely take place at the council's November meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.