COLUMBIA, S.C. – Woody Swink, co-president of McCall Farms, has been named to the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce board of directors for 2019-20.
Swink will begin his term on Oct. 1.
Joining him as new members on the board are Marc Gombeer of Volvo, Nick McNeill of the Brandon Agency, Greg Dickerson of Aquesta Bank, Stuart MacVean of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC, John Dampier of Southeastern Freight Lines, Hal Stevenson of Grace Outdoor Advertising, Daniel Eskew of Segra, Kevin Lindler of First Citizens, Bob Paulling of Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative, Randy Lowell of Willoughby & Hoefer, P.A., Rickie Shearer of NHC Health Care in Laurens, Terrance Ford of AT&T, Mike Brenan of BB&T, Jeff Trenning of Bank of America and Jeremy Migliara of Elliott Davis.
“We are lucky to have this strong group of business leaders guiding the State Chamber for the upcoming year,” Ted Pitts, president and chief executive officer of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “With their leadership, we will continue the work to improve the state’s business climate.”
New officers for the chamber are Chairman Steve Spinks, CEO of the Spinx Company; past president Lou Kennedy, owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals; chair-elect Tim Arnold, president and CEO of Colonial Life; general counsel Mike Shetterly; treasurer Chris Stormer, a shareholder with Bauknight, Pietras & Stormer, P.A.; and commerce chair David Lominack, market president for TD Bank.
The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce says it’s a statewide organization that promotes pro-job and pro-business policies at the state and federal level.