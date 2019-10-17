FLORENCE, S.C. – Christina O’Malley has joined the staff at the Medical University of South Carolina as the external affairs lead for the MUSC Health Florence Division.
In this role, she will establish partnerships with key external stakeholders in the Pee Dee to drive effective collaboration.
Based in Florence and an active member of the local community, O’Malley will be responsible for connecting MUSC’s clinical, research and education expertise to the community. She will be focused primarily on building relationships, collaborations and partnerships with employers, nonprofit organizations, civic leaders and economic development organizations.
O’Malley also will be charged with extending MUSC’s strategic partnerships with industry such as Siemens Healthineers and Medtronic to the MUSC Health Florence Division.
Prior to joining MUSC, Christina served as senior vice president at a health care foundation that supported a local health system. There she set strategic direction and provided daily operational leadership for the foundation.
Before entering the health care field, she had leadership roles in pharmaceutical, software and marketing/communications companies, as well as state government. Throughout her career, she has shared her broad expertise as a volunteer and board member of numerous nonprofit organizations.
Christina holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia.
