FLORENCE, S.C. – GEICO in Florence has joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday with chamber ambassadors joining the celebration.
Roger Armfield is the local GEICO owner. The insurance company is located at 2151 W. Evans St., Suite D.
GEICO has been in Florence for approximately 2½ years. Armfield said he was in Sumter for roughly 20 years.
The company offers auto, boat, motorcycle and ATV insurance. Armfield said they insure about anything that moves. He said they also offer homeowners, condo and renters insurance.
“GEICO is the second largest insurance company in the United States and has the highest satisfaction rating,” Armfield said.
There are five employees working in the Florence office.
Armfield said he joined the chamber to support the community. He said businesses need to be involved with the chamber of commerce. He also is a member of the chamber of commerce in Sumter.
"I want to be an active member,” he said.
Armfield is a South Carolina native. He lives in Sumter. He is married and has two grown children.
In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family. His hobbies center on boating and fishing.
The GEICO hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.