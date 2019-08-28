FLORENCE, S.C. – Armstrong Wealth Management is Lighthouse Ministries’ Good Neighbor of the Year.
The nonprofit will recognize Regi Armstrong’s business at The Good Neighbor Gala on Sept. 5.
Tickets are on sale for the gala, which will be held will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Florence Country Club. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
The gala is a fundraiser to support Lighthouse Ministries, which is a faith-based nonprofit social service agency that assists Florence County residents with basic needs when they find themselves in financial crisis.
For more than 20 years, Lighthouse Ministries has been partnering with area congregations, businesses, organizations and individuals to light the way for neighbors in need.
Lighthouse Ministries is in the Patterson Building at 1416 W. Evans St. in Florence.
In 2017, Regi Armstrong was awarded a Marion Medallion by Francis Marion University and the Morning News. In 2002, he founded Armstrong Wealth Management, which donates 2 percent of its annual revenues to charity. He also gives back to the community as a deacon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence.
Tickets cost $50 for an individual and $90 for a couple.
To order tickets, visit LIGHTHOUSEFLORENCE.org.
For more information, call 843-629-0830 or email LIGHTHOUSE@LIGHTHOUSEFLORENCE.org.