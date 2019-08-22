FLORENCE, S.C. – Comfort Inn & Suites at 527 Woody Jones Boulevard, near the Florence Center, celebrated National Waffle Day, which is Aug. 24, on Thursday by inviting first responders in the area to a waffle breakfast.
Between 50 and 75 first responders stopped by from 6:30 to 9:30 for breakfast on Comfort Inn & Suites, which included two types of waffles, muffins, bagels, coffee, juice and other items on the complimentary breakfast menu served daily to hotel guests.
Classie Johnson and Kathy Hall were on hand to make sure there were plenty of hot waffles to eat all morning long.
Comfort Inn & Suites sales manager Taylor Gray said the hotel opened June 26 and is managed by Raines Hospitality Inc.
Gray said Comfort Inn & Suites likes to say “thank you” by inviting people from the community to breakfast. She said they chose to invite first responders for their first such event. The hotel wanted to show appreciation to local first responders for all they do for the community, she said.
Gray said they hope to do it again for military veterans on Veterans Day.
Gray said Comfort Inn & Suites is a family-oriented hotel that is in the process of completely rebranding. The Florence location is one of the first of its new hotels to be fully rebranded, she said.
The 89-room hotel features rooms with king and double queen beds and both king and queen suites and features the Choice brand’s design, casual atmosphere and amenities.
It is just minutes from the Florence Center and I-95 and I-20 exits.