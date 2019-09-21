FLORENCE, S.C. – A bill for standardizing the collection of business license taxes is in the state legislature, but it is caught between opposing views of legislators and business interests.
The bill was recently discussed at a town hall sponsored by the state chamber of commerce and the state and local association of Realtors. Speaking at the town hall were Chamber President Ted Pitts and city of Florence general service director Scotty Davis.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela told the city council at its September meeting that he had spoken out against the bill at a chamber event held earlier on Sept. 9. He also encouraged members of the council to speak out against the bill to the legislative delegation.
What is a business license tax?
In short, a business license tax is an excise tax laid upon the gross income of a business for the privilege of doing business within a county or municipality, according to a court case from 1948.
Currently there are nine counties— including Marion County— and 230 municipalities— including the city of Florence— that have a business license tax.
Where is the bill now? How does it become law?
The bill, H.B. 4431, was introduced and read for the first time by state Rep. Wallace H. “Jay” Jordan on April 9. That day the bill was referred to the House Labor Commerce and Industry committee where it remains.
Another sponsor of the bill is Lucas Atkinson, a Democrat who represents House District 57, which includes the eastern two-thirds of Marion County.
Several state representatives — though none from the Pee Dee — have been added as sponsors since April 9.
A similar bill has not been proposed in the South Carolina Senate, meaning this bill would have to make it through committee, get passed by the whole House, be transmitted to the Senate, make it through committees there, get passed by the whole Senate, and then be signed by the governor to become law.
What does the bill do?
The main point of the bill is that it would provide structure to the collection of business license taxes by municipalities in the Palmetto State.
There is no current uniformity, according to the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, called for the in the relevant section of state law, meaning that different municipalities can have different filing dates, different forms to fill out, different fee structures, and different business classifications.
One local real estate agent who requested anonymity said he attempted to sell a home in the city of Darlington 35 years ago. He put his sign up and received a call from the clerk of court a few days later telling him he needed a license to sell in the city.
The real estate agent asked for a copy of the statute but soon received a knock at the door from police officers who arrested him.
The bill proposes a system for business license application, filing dates, and classifications that are standardized and available to be filled out online at the webpage of the office of Secretary of State Mark Hammond. It also changes the collection of taxes from collection based upon gross revenues of the business to collection based upon the net income of a business.
Gross revenue is the amount a business makes without accounting for expenses required to produce its product or service. Net income is the amount left over once a business has subtracted its expenses from its gross revenues.
The bill also would create a delivery fee option for businesses simply delivering a product to a municipality and an appeals process that doesn’t send someone who disagrees with the municipality’s decisions back to that municipality to appeal.
It also assures protection of taxpayer information.
The bill does not interfere with fee-in-lieu of agreements already reached.
What are the different perspectives on the bill?
In essence, there are two perspectives that have been presented to the Morning News : one, from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and, to a lesser extent, Jordan, and one from the city of Florence and, to a lesser extent, the municipal association.
Both sides seem to agree there is a need for uniformity of forms, dates, and classifications.
After all, the Municipal Association of South Carolina has proposed a system in which it would collect the taxes and serve as a home to a uniform collection of forms with the same dates and classifications.
The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce estimates that a small-business owner operating in multiple municipalities with business license taxes will spend four weeks of the year filling out forms to comply with these business taxes.
However, the points-of-view diverge from that point.
Collection of Taxes
One area of contention is the group collecting the taxes.
The chamber perspective calls for the Secretary of State’s Office to become something like a one-stop shop for a business looking to operate in the Palmetto State.
The city perspective doesn’t like this idea because it places the revenues of the municipalities in the hands of the state government which could provide an easy source of revenue for the General Assembly if the state gets into a financial pinch.
“As you all are aware, the city business license generates roughly the equivalent amount of revenue as it costs to run the police department,” Wukela told the council. “There’s not fat in our budget to cut that kind of money out of the budget.”
Gross revenues vs. net income
Another area of contention is the whether gross revenues or net income should be the starting point for the collection of the taxes.
The chamber perspective is that taxing net income allows cities to tax the businesses that are making money.
The city perspective is that it’s easier to show no net income— Amazon just did this— when a business is actually making a profit but using a beneficial tax structure to lower its tax burden.
“Generally speaking, their [the chamber] approach is to change the basis of assessment from gross income of a business to net income of a business which would then effectively reward financial and size wherewithal to show less profit to avoid business license taxes,” Wukela said.
Wukela said he was concerned with the proposal and the potential shifting of the burden upon smaller business without the funds to structure themselves to show less profit.
Chamber President Ted Pitts acknowledged that the tax burden may shift if the taxes are shifted from gross revenues to net income but he added that the proposed bill would be revenue neutral.
It’s possible that the larger businesses would avoid the tax, causing municipalities to enact higher rates t to compensate for the lack of revenue.
Pitts said he did not recommend charging higher rates.
