Although spared the wrath of a major hurricane, many area farmers still face tough weather conditions during harvest this year.
Clemson agronomic crops extension agent Rich Byrd said farmers in the Pee Dee region are in the middle of harvest season. With 95 percent of corn harvested, farmers are beginning to dig peanuts and pick cotton, although soybeans still have a month before they are ready. Sporadic rainfall throughout the summer hurt crop production in some areas, and the dry conditions are carrying through to harvest, he said.
“Dry weather is usually good for crops that are ready to harvest, but if it’s too dry, it can hurt the crop,” Byrd said. “Yields will vary from farm to farm, and it depends a lot on where they’re at.”
For Keith Allen, who has farmed without irrigation near Latta, the dry, hot summer hurt every crop.
“It’s been a tough summer,” Allen said. “The dry weather is affecting everything. We got low corn yields, and although Hurricane Dorian brought 4 inches of rain, it wasn’t enough. Now it’s too late for rain to help cotton or peanuts.”
In Darlington County, Ty Woodard of Woodard Farms began harvesting cotton and peanuts last week.
“Spring was dry, and then the rain started coming, but it was so sporadic this year,” Woodard said. “We’ve got farms that are relatively close geographically but have really different yields. Now, we haven’t really had rain since Dorian. They say we’re always seven days away from a drought here, so we’ve definitely seen those kinds of conditions.”
Along with crop yield, the dry weather can also present challenges when it is time to harvest the crop. Woodard said digging peanuts in hard, dry land is hard on equipment. Last week a set of blades on the peanut digger lasted for 100 acres, whereas they only lasted 60 acres this week.
Despite the challenges, Woodard said, he prefers the dry conditions to the hurricanes that struck during harvest the past several years.
“Everything could stand a little bit of rain, but not getting flooded is a good thing,” Woodard said. “We’re grateful to not have to deal with 10 inches of rain like last year.”
For Neal Baxley of Baxley Farms in Marion County, harvest season without too much rain would be a welcome change.
“If I can get a crop harvested without a natural disaster, I’ll be happy,” Baxley said. “For the last several years, farmers in the Pee Dee have been praying for favorable conditions to harvest our crop. We’ve been making good crops, but then we get flooded and can’t get it out of the field. It’s really frustrating to have a crop in the field and not be able to get it because it’s raining every day.”
Although this year’s conditions are not ideal, any harvest that produces a crop is better than watching it rot in the field, he added.
“Harvest is a good time of year, because we can see the fruits of our labor,” Baxley said. “This year we will hopefully have an average yield, and with the past few years, I about forgot what average is like.”
