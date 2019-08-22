FLORENCE, S.C. – Demolition is expected to begin soon on the Florentine building.
Clint Moore, development director for the city of Florence, said Wednesday that floor-by-floor demolition of the building, which was constructed in 1951, is expected to begin during the first part of September and take around 30 days to complete.
The company doing the demolition is expected to bring in a “muncher” which crunches and compacts the floors one by one.
The city is over a month into the demolition process, according to Moore. Already, there have been 45 days of asbestos abatement in the building and the building’s windows have been removed.
Once the building has been removed, the site is expected to be developed into a multi-use facility that includes a parking deck as Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela recently told the Florence Rotary Club.
The city received a certificate of appropriateness from its design review board to demolish the building on Nov. 14, 2018, the day after the Florence Historical Commission met and determined that the building held no historical value.
The eight-story building was constructed in 1951 and has an area of 31,146 square feet. It was originally named the Aiken House and held 36 efficiency apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments, two two-bedroom apartments, a rooftop terrace, and eight commercial spaces on the ground floor.
Tax records show that the city purchased the building on June 1, 2018, from Ashby Builders LLC for $1.85 million with the goal of redeveloping the site.