FLORENCE, S.C. – G&W Equipment Inc. celebrated its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning.
Chamber ambassadors joined the staff of G&W for the event.
The business, located at 2530 Melon St. in Florence, joined the chamber to become more involved in the community, said Lisa Whitney, the corporate ambassador for G&W.
“We have found that in our smaller communities, the chamber is very involved,” she said.
She said that is evident in Florence by the support shown for their ribbon-cutting ceremony.
G&W is a family-owned full service lift trucks and material handling dealer.
“We service, sell, rent and lease fork lifts,” Whitney said.
She said they also sell parts.
The company was started in 1963 as a “mom-and-pop” operation in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, Whitney said. It has been a part of the Florence business community for three years.
G&W now has 10 locations: four in South Carolina, four in North Carolina and two in Georgia.
The company services all makes and models of lift trucks and is an exclusive Cat lift truck distributor.
“We do rentals and have our own delivery trucks,” Whitney said. “We go out and fix equipment on site.”
She said they have eight technicians in the Florence location and 160 overall.
She said they do on-site technician training and operator safety training. She said the company is getting ready to connect with Florence-Darlington Technical College.
The Florence location has 12 employees, and the company overall has about 300 employees. Tim Thurston is the branch manager in Florence, and Blake Butler is the territory manager.
Whitney said they are growing fast and would like to say they care about their employees, customers and the community.
Chamber ambassadors were given a tour of the Florence facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.