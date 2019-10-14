FLORENCE, S.C. – In a special induction ceremony in Vancouver, British Columbia, Florence attorney Kevin M. Barth became a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.
The honor took place before an audience of 807 during the recent Induction Ceremony at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the College. The meeting had a total attendance of 950.
Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for fellowship.
Barth is a partner in the firm of Barth, Ballenger & Lewis LLP and has been practicing for 37 years in Florence. He is an alumnus of Clemson University and the University Of South Carolina School Of Law.
“Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality,” stated a news release.
Membership in the college cannot exceed 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada, including active fellows, emeritus fellows, judicial fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and honorary fellows.
