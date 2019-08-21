FLORENCE, S.C. – Consider the Lilies’ new owners, Angela and John Pecca, celebrated their membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday afternoon.
The business, located at 184 W. Evans St. in Florence, was packed for the occasion with well-wishers, chamber ambassadors and staff. A reception was held after the ribbon cutting.
The Peccas took possession of the business June 3.
The outdoor display windows are decorated with flowers, pumpkins and other fall accessories.
Those attending the ribbon cutting could be overheard saying how good the shop looks and smells with its flowers, candles and other fragrant items.
The shop offers flowers, gifts, antiques, jewelry and accessories.
“I have been in and out of the floral business since I was 16,” said Angela, who recently retired from the Florence Police Department, where she worked for 18 years. She was the accreditation coordinator and grants manager and worked with IT.
“It has been fabulous so far,” Pecca said. “I come to work with a smile on my face, and I leave the same way.”
She said she is truly excited to be in business, serving the community. She said it is so different from her past job.
“We do weddings, funerals and other events,” Pecca said.
They deliver.
Pecca said she has a floral designer, Maria Anderson, who is very creative.
Other employees are Chandler McIntyre and Jordan Lochart.
“I have a best friend, Patti Wright, who said I had to have a ribbon cutting because I deserve it,” Pecca said.
She found out that joining the chamber was one way to do that. She said she also discovered there were other advantages to being a member.
One way she has been getting people’s attention has been sending complimentary flowers to various groups of people in town.
Consider the Lilies now offer classes every month. The first was how to make a simple bow. The next one will be how to make a bud vase.
Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 843-472-5202.