FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce office on Tuesday morning celebrating the Housing Authority of Florence's joining the chamber. Chamber ambassadors participated in the ribbon cutting. The Housing Authority is located at 400 E. Pine St. in Florence.
The Housing Authority offers affordable housing opportunities for three counties – Florence, Chesterfield and Marlboro.
The Housing Authority serves about 1,500 families in Florence with a housing and vouchers program, formerly called Section 8.
Clamentine Elmore is the executive director. She said the authority also has vouchers available for homeless veterans and manages other housing properties for private partners.
Elmore said she wanted to join the chamber to bring awareness to the community about their services.
“I wanted to become an integral part of the community,” Elmore said. “It is important to align ourselves with others in the city to assist our residents.”
In 2018, the Housing Authority celebrated its 50th anniversary.
“We are quasi-government [agency] funded by HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development),” she said, “And housing laws by the state of South Carolina.”
Elmore came to the Housing Authority from HUD.
“She is the best,” said Linda Becote, chairman of the board of directors. “We are so happy to have her here. She came in 2017, and she has been an asset to the housing authority, up grading programs and writing grants.”
Members of the board participated in Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.
“She has changed the whole real of things for the Housing Authority,” Becote said.