CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Paige Watford (from left), a Select Health of South Carolina contract management representative, poses with Dr. Nathaniel Patterson, the Select Health of South Carolina director of quality management; Dr. Brinda Chokshi, a HopeHealth physician at the Medical Plaza; and Dr. Kirt Caton, the Select Health of South Carolina market chief medical officer.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Select Health of South Carolina surprised HopeHealth providers during a recent staff meeting with an award recognizing their HEDIS accomplishments.
HEDIS, or Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set, is a comprehensive set of standardized performance measures designed to help with comparing health plan performance.
Select Health is the largest Medicaid Managed Care Organization in the state, and many of its patients are in care at HopeHealth sites.
The organization named HopeHealth a top performer based on the HEDIS measures achieved and presented the Excellence in Quality Award in recognition for outstanding achievement in quality care to Dr. Brinda Chokshi, a HopeHealth physician at the Medical Plaza, who accepted on behalf of all providers.
“Of all the providers of medical care in South Carolina, HopeHealth providers met more HEDIS measure goals than any other in 2018," said Nathaniel J. Patterson, DrPH, director of quality management at Select Health.
HopeHealth is one of 23 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina. It provides quality and affordable health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon and Williamsburg Counties and infectious diseases services in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.