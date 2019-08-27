DARLINGTON, S.C. – Bethea Retirement Community broke ground Tuesday afternoon on a 60,000-square-foot health-care and rehabilitation facility.
The new facility, which will cost $23 million, will accommodate long-term care and short-term rehabilitation needs and contain 88 private rooms: 22 rooms for short-term care and 66 for long-term care.
The facility will also house a 3,000-square-foot rehabilitation therapy gym, a 1,500-square-foot primary care office, multiple outdoor courtyards and gardens, screened porches and an ice cream parlor, according to an announcement from Bethea.
Tom Turner, CEO and president of the South Carolina Baptist Ministries of Aging, called the groundbreaking a momentous occasion for Bethea. Bethea is a ministry of the S.C. Baptist Ministries of Aging.
“This groundbreaking celebration marks a pivotal moment, a life-changing event, in the future of every resident and staff of Bethea,” Turner said. “This is not an overstatement; it is a historic day for Bethea.”
Turner said the new health center blends the features of the best care environments with what Bethea does best: providing loving care.
Construction will be completed by October 2020, and residents will be moved from the old facility to the new facility.
The new facility will adopt a household design, meaning residents in the facility will have private living accommodations, said Ben Spurling, executive director of Bethea Retirement Center. In the past, residents have had semi-private rooms with two residents sharing a room with a curtain divider.
Spurling said the new facility will contain four “households,” or groupings of 22 residential rooms, rather than placing all of the residents in one large building. He also said e ach household will have its own kitchen, recreation area and living space.
“We are trying to make it as homelike as possible because this is their home, and we get the privilege of serving them and taking care of them in their home,” Spurling said.
Linda Pauley, who has worked as a certified nursing assistant at Bethea for 31 years, said it is an exciting day for Bethea to see the groundbreaking take place because it will provide better care for the residents.
“It’s a long time coming, and I think it will be really great,” Pauley said.