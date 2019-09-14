COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE), in partnership with Clemson Cooperative Extension, is now accepting applications for the second annual curriculum program for agribusiness innovators.
The four-session program offers an overview of business planning and management, including pre‐planning, marketing, pricing, cost of production, profitability and financial statements. Participants will also pitch their business plans to an agribusiness panel for the opportunity to be awarded $5,000 ($25,000 total in awards).
“The ACRE curriculum program introduces practices important to running any successful business, as well as some that are unique to agriculture,” said Dr. Nathan Smith, Clemson Extension economist and agribusiness program teamleader.
“The entrepreneurs selected for this program will do their part to improve and diversify South Carolina’s agribusiness landscape,” S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “We’re delighted to be able to offer this opportunity.”
Alicia Holbrook runs Carolina Pride Pastures, an alpaca farm in Newberry County, and participated in last year’s curriculum. She says that during the program, she scrapped her initial plan and refocused it – and has dramatically increased her business as a result.
“If I had not gone through the program, I never would have seen the numbers on paper and realized there were better ways to do things,” Holbrook said.
Program applications are due Oct. 1 and application forms can be found at acre-sc.com. Qualifying applicants must be South Carolina residents and have an agribusiness idea or product prototype.
Individuals selected for the curriculum program must attend class sessions on Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. All classes will be taught by Clemson’s Agribusiness Program Team and will take place at the Clemson Sandhill Research and Education Center at 900 Clemson Road in Columbia.
The agribusiness curriculum program is the second track offered by the ACRE Entrepreneurship Center. The first track, for established agribusiness entrepreneurs, was completed in June, with seven South Carolina entrepreneurs selected for funding and business development. For more information, contact Kyle Player, ACRE executive director, 803‐734‐2324 or kplayer@scda.sc.gov or Nathan Smith, Clemson Agribusiness Program Team Leader, 803‐788‐5700 or nathan5@clemson.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.