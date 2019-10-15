HARTSVILLE, S.C. – CareSouth Carolina once again has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation by demonstrating compliance with the Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety in ambulatory care organizations.
During a rigorous, unannounced visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated CareSouth Carolina for compliance with standards of care specific to the needs of patients, including infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted on-site observations and interviews.
“We recognize Joint Commission accreditation as the Gold Seal for providing safe, high quality patient care,” said Ann Lewis, the chief executive officer at CareSouth Carolina. “Receiving our first accreditation in 2000 wasn’t easy. Maintaining the standards and processes necessary for keeping it is just as difficult. Achieving accreditation as an ambulatory care organization and certification as a Primary Care Medical Home from The Joint Commission is a team effort that will bring confidence to our patients and give us a framework to provide the best care possible.”
CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. It operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.
CareSouth Carolina provides numerous services including family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound and X-ray.
“As a private accreditor, the Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, the Joint Commission’s chief operation officer of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive. “We commend CareSouth Carolina for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
Founded in 1951, the Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.
