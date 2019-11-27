DARLINGTON, S.C
A&D Tax Services LLC has joined the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce.
The business celebrated with a ribbon-cutting last week.
“We specialize in business and individual income tax preparation,” said Ayman White, who opened his business a year ago at 119 Cashua St. in Darlington.
White was born and reared in Florence. The Wilson High School graduate has lived in the Darlington area since 2006.
He previously worked in the commercial and industrial heating and air industry, but he says he had many years of tax experience.
“I worked for one of the large firms,” White said.
He decided to change directions and enrolled at Florence-Darlington Technical College, where he earned an associates degree in 2015.
“I graduated with honors, top of my class,” he said. “I made the president’s list twice and the dean’s list twice.”
White works by himself for much of the year, but employs one or two others during tax season.
“We have an A-plus Better Business Bureau rating,” he said. “We offer up to $6,000 in advances during tax season, January through April.”
He decided to join the chamber “to get a little more exposure.”
