Red head: Florence One
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees acted Thursday to allow construction to begin on Southside Middle School.
The board approved an “addendum” to the construction for site work and concrete work for the new school. The addendum cost about $8 million.
“That’s allowing that to go forward, and that’s really a significant portion of what needs to be done to get ready to start to raise what you’ll see above ground level,” said Porter Stewart, chairman of the board. “That basically starts the construction process.”
The board is operating under a new process for constructions, Stewart said. The board is approving the construction process in portions, which is a more efficient and fiscally tight process, he said.
In the past, the board has approved one bid for an entire construction project, Stewart said.
The construction company will come before the board at a later date with the rest of the construction project.
The new Southside Middle School’s anticipated completion date is August of 2022.
The board also scheduled a called meeting for June 25 to conduct officer elections and the superintendent’s evaluation for the 2019-20 school year.
During public participation, a few community members addressed their concerns about the “politicization” of graduation.
James Williams said there was no reasonable explanation for why Senator Lindsey Graham and Governor Henry McMaster spoke at graduation ceremonies.
“It’s so sad that such an event was politicized when one of the most important times of our children’s lives…” Williams said. “Those who were not conservative having to participate in a conservative agenda. Our district will not be used to push some conservative agenda.”
Charles Foxe asked the board for an explanation about who asked the senator and governor to speak at graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.