SUMTER, S.C. — The Dillon Christian boys took the court with a fury, dominating Bethesda Academy during the first quarter.
But the Blazers slowly but surely caught up with the Warriors, tying the game at 30. And from the midway point of the third quarter, Bethesda pulled away for a 78-67 victory in Thursday’s SCISA Class 2A Final Four at the Sumter Civic Center.
Dillon Christian ends the season with a 26-6 record.
“We had a great team,” Warriors coach Bo Stone said. “This was a hard-working team, one that came to work every day. This was one of those lunch-pail and hard-hat teams. I’m going to miss that.
“And we’ve got a group of seniors (including starters Phillip Campbell, Ian Bethea and Josh Duran) that have been leaders a long time,” he added. “I really hate it for them that they’re not going to play Saturday in the championship game (against Spartanburg Christian). I’m just disappointed for them.”
Junior Adam Norman led the Warriors with 22 points, followed by Duran and junior Weston Glassgow with 14 each.
Norman led the charge in the first quarter while the Wildcats built a 16-8 lead.
“We started the way we wanted to,” Stone said. “I thought we had a good scouting report on them, and we were in position to spread them out and take advantage of those opportunities.”
But the Blazers answered back and sank a buzzer-beating layup to send Thursday’s game into halftime tied at 30.
After two 3-pointers by Duran gave Dillon Christian a 42-36 lead midway through the third quarter, the Warriors mustered three more points the rest of that quarter while Bethesda took command.
“We went cold,” Stone said. “I really thought we lost our cool and composure for a brief period, and we didn’t score very well offensively. On defense, at that same time, we didn’t keep them off the boards. They’re a good rebounding team, and we knew that going in. But we still didn’t keep them from capitalizing on those second-chance points.”
Meanwhile, Dillon Christian struggled from 3-point range.
“They took away our driving lanes, and we struggled with the 3-pointer,” Stone said. “All year long, if we shot the ball well, we played really well. And if we were cold shooting the ball, we were cold as a team. And tonight was one of those nights where they gave us some looks outside, and we were unable to knock the shots down.”
DC 16 14 15 22 — 67
BA 8 22 24 24 — 78
DILLON CHRISTIAN (67)
Campbell 3, Brewington 5, Bethea 7, Josh Duran 14, Weston Glassgow 14, Adam Norman 22, Bailey 2.
BETHESDA ACADEMY(78)
Antjuan McKay 18, Edwards 9, Ivan Gooding 13, Donte Dorman 14, Robert Moore 12, Sloan 1, Anderson 6, Roberson 5.
