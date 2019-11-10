Charles Seagrest was drafted to the United States Army in 1953 to serve in the Korean War.
He served for two years as part of the signal corps, a division of the army that creates and manages communications and information systems.
During his time in the military, Seagrest was a part of a group that had to come up with a special way of communicating while an underground Pentagon facility was being built in West Virginia.
“We had come up with a special way of communicating and had the equipment be installed in Comm-Z part of shape headquarters in Paris,” Seagrest said. “I was selected to go over to do that installation.”
Seagrest ended his military tenure after in 1955. He has since moved to Auburn and decided to join the American Legion in Opelika to help other veterans.
