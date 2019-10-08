LATTA, S.C. — Jayla Jackson had six aces and 10 assists to lead Latta to a 17-25, 18-25, 25-10, 25-19, 15-12 over Hannah-Pamplico in five sets on Tuesday night in volleyball.
Teammate Rayne Nolan added 14 kills and six digs.
ACES — L: Jayla Jackson 6.
KILLS — L: Rayne Nolan 14.
DIGS — L: Nolan 6
ASSISTS —L: Jackson 10.
RECORDS: L: 6-7, 6-6 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will host Andrews at 6:30 p.m. today.
East Clarendon 3 Johnsonville 1
JOHNSONVILLE— East Clarendon’s Sydney Underwood had nine kills and Rhamey Floyd added eight kills in the 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22 win.
Teammate Hannah Gowdy had eight assists and Katey Lee added seven assists.
Hartsville 3 Marlboro County 0
HARTSVILLE — Hartsville defeated Marlboro County 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 in three sets on senior night.
The Red Foxes improve to 12-7-1, 6-1 Region 6-4A and will host North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS Hannah-Pamplico 7-5 Mullins 0-1
PAMPLICO — Hannah-Pamplico’s Elana Watkins defeated Natalie Gagliaro 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles in match 1.
Raiders’ Katelyn Fennell defeated Janae Gerald 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles in match 2.
MATCH 1
SINGLES
Elana Watkins (HP) def. Natalie Gagliaro 6-0,6-0; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def Alayna Garris 6-0, 6-0; Maddy Boyle (HP) def. Iyonnah Pee 6-0, 6-0; Libby Turner (HP) def. Janae Gerald 6-0,6-0; Jule Miller (HP) def. Ly’Ani Desir 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Watkins/Elizabeth Melvin (HP)def. Alayna Garris/ Kimiko Morgan 8-1; Ryleigh Matthews/Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. forfeit.
MATCH 2
SINGLES
Ryleigh Matthews (HP) def. Natalie Gagliaro 6-0,6-0; Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. Janae Gerald 6-0,6-0; Emily Jeffords (HP) def. Iyonnah Pee 6-0, 6-0; Peyton Poston (HP) def. Ly’Ani Desir 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Chamblee Poston/ Hannah Grace-Daley (HP) def. Gagliaro/Pee 8-2; HP def. Forfeit.
East Clarendon 6 Green Sea Floyds 1
GREEN SEA — East Clarendon’s Toni Robinson defeated Cary Cribb 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 singles.
SINGLES
Chance Caulder (GSF) def. Layla Barrett 6-2,6-1; Toni Robinson (EC) def. Cary Cribb 6-0, 6-1; Emily Thigpen (EC) def. Sydney Calins 6-0, 6-0; Christine Fleming (EC) def. Caroline Elliott 6-0, 6-1; Taylor White (EC) def. Jaelyn Shelly 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Barrett/Robinson (EC) def. Caulder/Cribb 2-6,7-6 (10-3); Lily Robinson/Sherly Garcia (EC) def. Ashley Lovett/ Hannah Lovertt 6-1, 6-4.
St. James 7 South Florence 0
FLORENCE—South Florence’s Carolina McKenzie was defeated by Mallory Mullins 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Mallory Mullins (STJ) def. Caroline McKenzie 6-0, 6-0; Emily Viele (STJ) def. Brooks McKenzie 7-6 (10-5), 6-2; Katie Arnold (STJ) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-2,3-6 (10-5); Jane Wolff (STJ) def. Morgan Brook 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; Hannah Martinez (STJ) def. Anna Patterson 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Mullins/ Arnold (STJ) def. C.McKenzie/Sarah Hayden 8-2; Mary Karr Griffith/Sarah High (STJ) def. Blair Crosby/ Ellis Hill 2-6, 6-4 (10-6).
Trinity-Byrnes 9 Orangeburg Prep 0
FLORENCE— Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis defeated Cate Williams 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TB) def. Cate Williams 6-0, 6-0; Allie Murrell (TB) def. Natalie Judge 6-0, 6-2; Hannah McKay (TB) def. Lane Inabinet 6-0, 6-0; Haley Davis (TB) def. JoAnna Hinds 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (TB) def. Paige Hewitt 6-2, 7-6; Claire Pebbles (HP) def. Hallie Fanning 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Davis/McKay (TB) def. Williams/Hinds 8-1; A.Murrell/M.Murrell (TB) def. Judge/Inabinet 8-3; Pebbles/Laurel Casstevens (TB) def. Hewitt/ Fanning 8-1.
GIRLS’ GOLF Hartsville 205 West Florence 209
FLORENCE—Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot a 43 to earned top-medalist at Traces Golf Course.
West Florence’s Kinsley Stanley shot a 49 to lead the team.
HARTSVILLE (205)
Lakyn Wilkerson 43, Aryn Watson 45, McKenzie Stokes 57, Alex Gardner 60.
West Florence (209)
Kinsley Stanley 49, Emma O’Malley 53, Julia Kleine 51, Taylor Pleasant 56.
