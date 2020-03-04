FLORENCE — The Florence Little Theatre season is past its midway point, and No. 4 of the batch is the final one in a trio of shows directed by longtime players taking the helm for the first time.
Larry Chewning is directing the play “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” written by Marc Camoletti and Robin Hawdon. The play starts its run Friday night.
The show is a madcap comedy about misgivings, misunderstandings and mistaken identities. As Chewning puts it, “Bernard and Jacqueline (are) a married couple who are both having extramarital affairs. As Jacqueline prepares to leave for the weekend, Bernard plans a quiet weekend with his girlfriend Suzanne and his best friend, Robert. Bernard has also hired a chef, Suzette, for the weekend.”
The story really picks up when Jacqueline decides to stay home, throwing the weekend’s plans into chaos. We won’t spoil it here, but two names start with “Suz,” and that’s just confusing, right?
Audiences should “think of the movie Clue, without the dead body,” according to Chewning.
The cast is built out of six members — Cliff Jones, Chrissy Marie, Frankie Sullivan, Dawn Porter, Kristen Hardaway and Lloyd Wilcox — and Chewning says viewers should keep an eye out for changing roles.
“This is a fast-paced physical comedy in which the actors quickly change who they are in order to keep up appearances,” he said. “If you get lost or miss a punchline, fear not! You can always buy a ticket for another show between March 6 and March 14. We would love to see you again.”
Helping Chewning behind the scenes are Will Bynum as assistant director and stage manager, Tracy Sutphin managing props and Sabrina Gilbertson in charge of the sound and lighting.
Chewning said that directing his first show has been a journey, and it has brought a new kind of appreciation with it.
“Being on this side of the table has given me great respect for those who have attempted to direct me in the past,” he said. “To all of my former teachers, coaches and choral directors, I owe you a big hug!”
He also said that, while the work has been, well, work, the really hard part is going to come once the show is done.
“Typically the building process of any production can be difficult,” he said. “But the professionalism and dedication of the cast and production team has made this entire process truly wonderful. The difficult part will come after the final show — when the stage has gone quiet and the lights have been turned off. Saying goodbye to this group will be very difficult.”
“Don’t Dress for Dinner” opens Friday night at Florence Little Theatre (located at 417 S. Dargan St.) in downtown Florence. All shows except Sunday start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s show starts at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available on the theater’s website at florencelittletheatre.org, by phone at 843-662-3731, extension 1, or in person at the theater from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Don’t Dress for Dinner” is recommended for ages 16 and up.
