To paraphrase the old joke, out here in the country, the only time we lock our car doors is during zucchini season, to keep our neighbors from stuffing them full of the prolific green squashes.
If you’re like me and many gardeners, you probably have some extras hanging out right now on your countertop, in the fridge, and still out on the vine.
Now, if you’re American, Canadian, Australian or Italian, you know it as zucchini, but if you’re European (not including Italy), Malaysian or a New Zealander, you call it a courgette. Both of those terms are derived from “little gourd,” but there’s nothing small about the bountiful yields of these vegetables.
By late June, you’ve probably had your fill of sautéed zucchini, breaded and fried zucchini, zucchini spirals, grilled zucchini and zucchini bread. Next winter, though, you’ll be hankering for it. But how can you preserve the harvest?
Freezing zucchini is usually a disappointment. It’s best left to the commercial freezing industry. Their flash freezers and other sophisticated equipment can make it into a somewhat usable frozen product. But in my opinion, frozen zucchini is subpar at best.
However, you can make zucchini into squash boats first and then freeze them. There are many variations of squash boats, but the way I make them is simple. First, scoop out the seeds and inner flesh of large zucchinis. Then, sauté some onions and garlic in oil, and add some burger to the pan. Cook it until the meat is browned, and add some of the zucchini flesh and cook it a little longer. Finally, add some cooked rice.
Season the filling how you wish, but I use salt, pepper and Mediterranean spices, including oregano and basil. Or, try Mexican seasonings. Or Indian spices. The possibilities are endless.
Finally, fill the empty squash boats with the filling, top with shredded cheese and bake at 350F until the cheese is golden brown on top (around 25 minutes). When the squash boats cool, freeze them in zipper seal bags or vacuum seal bags. Next winter, thaw and reheat for a taste of summer!
Another way I discovered to preserve zucchini is to make them into pickles. They taste exactly like crisp, crunchy, dill pickles.
Wash and cut the zucchini into cross-sections or spears. Then make a solution of a half cup of pickling lime (calcium hydroxide) per gallon of water. The zucchini will be soaked in this solution for 12 to 24 hours in a nonreactive container such as a plastic bucket. Next, thoroughly and repeatedly rinse them to remove excess lime. Rinse them at least three times in a basin of cool water, agitating them in the clean water before draining.
Next, add a teaspoon of pickling spice mix, a teaspoon of dill seed and three cloves of garlic to a quart canning jar. Stuff the jar with the zucchini pieces. Now, prepare a brine by combining two cups of vinegar and two cups of water. Add three teaspoons of canning or pickling salt, and stir and simmer the brine for at least five minutes. Pour the hot brine over the zucchini and spices. Put a lid and ring on the jar and refrigerate it for several days before tasting.
If you’re familiar with canning techniques, you can preserve the pickles for long-term, room temperature storage with a pressure canner. Read and follow the canning instructions that come with the canner carefully.
Another way I’ve found to preserve zucchini is to dehydrate it. First, cut the zucchini into quarter-inch-thick cross-sections, or medallions. I like to use a mandoline. Not the stringed bluegrass instrument, but the vegetable slicer.
To dry the slices, use an oven at its lowest setting, an electric dehydrator or a solar dehydrator (there are plenty of plans on the internet for DIY solar dehydrators). Regardless of how you dry them, you want them so dry that they’re almost brittle. To test for dryness, put some slices in a sealed canning jar or zipper seal bag, and see if moisture accumulates inside the sealed container overnight. If it does, discard those slices and keep drying the other slices until no vapor or moisture is evident. Alternatively, you could freeze them to ensure no molds or bacteria proliferate.
The dehydrated zucchini slices can be rehydrated in hot water, but they will be unappetizing by themselves. Instead, add a handful to a homemade soup, stew, chili, curry or other similar hot dish. They will thicken it slightly and add some subtle zucchini flavor.
Hopefully this article will help you put some of those surplus zucchinis up for the coming fall and winter.
In the meantime, keep your car doors locked, or else you might be saying “gadzukes” tomorrow morning.
