COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and two additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,931 and those who have died to 109.
Both deaths occurred in elderly people from Lee County with no known underlying health conditions.
The latest new cases in the Pee Dee: Florence (16 cases), Darlington (5) Dillon (3).
Other new cases in South Carolina: Aiken (3), Anderson (7), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (23), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (6), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (33), Greenwood (12), Hampton (3), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Laurens (4), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (52), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (6), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (2), Richland (29), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (7), York (12).
As of Wednesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,271 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,370 positive and 9,901 were negative. A total of 36,284 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Thursday morning, 5,074 hospital beds were available and 6,283 were being used, which is a 55.3% statewide use rate.
